Here’s The Northview Baseball Regional Schedule For Saturday, Possibly Sunday

May 2, 2026

Friday’s game was canceled, leaving the Northview Chiefs with Saturday, and possibly a Sunday game in their quest for a Rural Division semifinal win.

The No. 1 seeded Chiefs (18-8) will host No. 4 Chipley (15-10) at 3 p.m., and 6 p.m. Saturday. If the teams split, a third game will be played at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A separate ticket will be required for each of Saturday’s games, and the park will be cleared after the first game in accordance with FHSAA rules.

Northview and Chipley met once early in the regular season, with Northview winning 17-3 on February 24.

The Chiefs beat Jay 2-1 on April 17 to claim the district title. Jay will travel to Holmes County for their semifinal game.

Pictured: Northview won the district championship on April 17. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 