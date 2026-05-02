Gradual Clearing, Windy And Cooler

Conditions will rapidly improve on Saturday as a cool breeze from the north brings in drier air. Expect a beautiful Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and a steady warming trend. High pressure will dominate through the early part of the week before moisture returns by Wednesday afternoon, ushering in several days of unsettled weather and potential thunderstorms.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Slight chance of morning showers. Gradual clearing, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.