ECSO: Man Tried To Offer Candy To Bratt Elementary Student Getting Off School Bus

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious incident involving a 10-year-old student in Bratt that occurred Thursday afternoon.

The Bratt Elementary School student has just gotten off his school bus on North Highway 99 near Highway 168, and involved a white vehicle, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe, occupied by two white males.

According to deputies, the vehicle came to a halt as he exited the school bus, and the passenger reportedly attempted to offer him candy. The child immediately notified his parents, who then contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

“It scared the hell out of me . It made me feel like someone is targeting children by following buses and getting these kids routines and what they do when they get off the bus so they know who to target,” the child’s mother said. “It scared me that something like this could happen in our small little town. Now he has to be back in after school care because some sicko is prowling for children.”

Anyone with information regarding the white SUV or the identity of the occupants is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

The Sheriff’s Office noted they are aware of a “TikTok trend” where young adults film themselves offering candy to children to capture their reactions. However, officials stated they are treating this report with an abundance of caution as the safety of students remains their top priority.

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