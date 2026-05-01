Cantonment Felon Facing Federal Firearms Indictments

A Cantonment felon has been indicted on federal gun charges.

Jesse Allen Hudson, 43, was indicted for one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

In January, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Winston Street in Cantonment. The victim reported that a rifle and pistol had been removed from the home.

Deputies first discovered a loaded AR-style magazine and an empty one on the ground near the back door, positioned next to a pile of Hudson’s clothing, according to an arrest report. A subsequent search of the property revealed a loaded AR-style rifle with a round chambered, hidden inside a white laundry basket within a black trailer parked near the garage. A third loaded magazine was later recovered from another laundry basket inside the living room.

According to the report, Hudson was convicted in Florida of felony battery in 2012.

Hudson appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Hope T. Cannon for his initial appearance at the United States Courthouse in Pensacola. He is set for trial on June 15.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Thomas S.P. Geeker.