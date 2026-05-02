Blue Wahoos Rained Out Friday; Double Header On Saturday

May 2, 2026

Friday’s game at Blue Wahoos Stadium between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Biloxi Shuckers was postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday with a pair of seven-inning games beginning at 4:05 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans planning to attend Friday’s postponed game can exchange their tickets for a future 2026 regular season home game of equal or lesser value at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s regularly scheduled game will gain admittance to both games in the doubleheader, in the seats they have been assigned. Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

The Blue Wahoos play the Shuckers again on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m., and continue their homestand on Tuesday as they begin a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 