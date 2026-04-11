Wahoos Win A Thriller For First Win Of The Season

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos notched their first win of the season in thrilling fashion Friday night, edging out a 5-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers. Pensacola improved their record to 1-5 while Biloxi fell to 4-3.

Catcher Ryan Ignoffo had an eventful first inning, catching Dylan O’Rae trying to steal second base, and then making an athletic play to nab Jesús Made at first base on a groundball in front of the plate.

The Wahoos followed that up with three runs in the top of the second inning while sending 9 batters to the plate. The scoring came on an error by the shortstop, Eric Brown Jr., on a batted ball by Emaarion Boyd, and a two-run single from Gage Miller.

The offense output continued into the third inning, when Michael Snyder brought Ian Lewis Jr. home on an RBI groundout. And the fourth was no different, as the good guys tacked on one more run, courtesy of a Fenwick Trimble sacrifice fly.

The Shuckers did make it interesting though. They scored twice in the fourth inning on RBIs from Mike Boeve and Matthew Wood, and twice more in the fifth inning on a throwing error from Cristian Hernández, and a bases-loaded walk from Wood again.

From then on, both bullpens would go scoreless. Pensacola would lean on Luis Polacios (W, 1-0), Justin King, and Samuel Vásquez to go the final 4.2 innings, while Biloxi went to Tanner Gillis and Mark Manfredi Sr. to finish the final 6.0 innings.

Wahoos starter, Brandon White, went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs in a no-decision. Shuckers starter, Bishop Letson (L, 0-2), went 1.1 innings and allowed 3 runs in his second loss of the season.

Ian Lewis Jr. left the game in the seventh inning with an apparent leg injury after grounding out to second-base.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Saturday.

written by Charlie Hobert