U.S. Postal Employee In Escambia County Indicted For Mail Theft

April 29, 2026

An Escambia County mail handler has been indicted on federal charges.

Divincent M. Madison, Jr., 25, was indicted for one count of delay or destruction of U.S. Mail, one count of theft of U.S. Mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee, and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He faces up to five years in federal prison on each count and is set for trial on May 18, in Pensacola.

Additional details on the allegations were not provided by U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin as he announced the indictment.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 