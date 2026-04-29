U.S. Postal Employee In Escambia County Indicted For Mail Theft

An Escambia County mail handler has been indicted on federal charges.

Divincent M. Madison, Jr., 25, was indicted for one count of delay or destruction of U.S. Mail, one count of theft of U.S. Mail by a U.S. Postal Service employee, and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

He faces up to five years in federal prison on each count and is set for trial on May 18, in Pensacola.

Additional details on the allegations were not provided by U.S. Attorney John P. Heekin as he announced the indictment.