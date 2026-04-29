Tate Lady Aggies Fall To Pace In District Semis

The Tate Aggies fell 7-1 to the No. 1 Pace Patriots on Tuesday in the 6A District 1 semifinals at Pace.

Kaylyn Relstab went for three innings in the circle for the Lady Aggies, allowing six runs (three earned) on four hits while striking out one and walking two. Faith Middleton pitched three, allowing three hits and one run, striking out one and walking one.

Taylor Robinson went 1-for-3 at the plate with one RBI, and Breylyn Morris went 2-for-3 to lead the Aggies in hits.

The season ended at 10-14 for the Lady Aggies, while Pace (21-4) advances to the district championship on Thursday against No. 2 Navarre (13-9).

NorthEscambia.com file photos.