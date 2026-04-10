Tate Celebrates Senior Night With Walk-Off Win Over Washington (Gallery)

Tate 8, Washington 7

The Tate Aggies celebrated Senior Night with a dramatic 8-7 walk-off win over the Washington Wildcats on Thursday night in Cantonment.

The Aggies, trailing 4-0 in the second, fought their way back.

Keelan Beasley earned the win for Tate, surrendering one hit and one unearned run in four innings while walking one and striking out three. Lance Brady opened on the mound for Tate, giving up five hits and six runs (four earned) in three innings while striking out five and walking two.

Griffin Cook went 2-for-3 at bat for Tate with one RBI. Hunter Clayton, Kaden Posta, Evan Taylor, Cooper Halfacre, and Aydan Nigam also recorded one RBI each.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Look for Senior Night photos at the end of the gallery.)

The Aggies will end the regulars season at home next Tuesday against Crestview.

Before the game, Tate honored senior players:

Keelan Beasley

Aiden Bramblett

Nathan Connors

Gene Ham

Bryton McLellan

Evan Taylor

And the team also honore senior Diamond Girls:

Mya Beani

Rieslin Colvin

Hailey Floyd

Mary Hauc

Brooke Holland

Emily Holmes

McKenna Lister

Brooke Macaluso

Kylie Pelt

Riley Phelps

Cherish Simpkins

A’myiah Williams

Madison Wise

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.