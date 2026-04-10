Tate Celebrates Senior Night With Walk-Off Win Over Washington (Gallery)

April 10, 2026

Tate 8, Washington 7

The Tate Aggies celebrated Senior Night with a dramatic 8-7 walk-off win over the Washington Wildcats on Thursday night in Cantonment.

The Aggies, trailing 4-0 in the second, fought their way back.

Keelan Beasley earned the win for Tate, surrendering one hit and one unearned run in four innings while walking one and striking out three. Lance Brady opened on the mound for Tate, giving up five hits and six runs (four earned) in three innings while striking out five and walking two.

Griffin Cook went 2-for-3 at bat for Tate with one RBI. Hunter Clayton, Kaden Posta, Evan Taylor, Cooper Halfacre, and Aydan Nigam also recorded one RBI each.

For a photo gallery, click here. (Look for Senior Night photos at the end of the gallery.)

The Aggies will end the regulars season at home next Tuesday against Crestview.

Before the game, Tate honored senior players:

  • Keelan Beasley
  • Aiden Bramblett
  • Nathan Connors
  • Gene Ham
  • Bryton McLellan
  • Evan Taylor

And the team also honore senior Diamond Girls:

  • Mya Beani
  • Rieslin Colvin
  • Hailey Floyd
  • Mary Hauc
  • Brooke Holland
  • Emily Holmes
  • McKenna Lister
  • Brooke Macaluso
  • Kylie Pelt
  • Riley Phelps
  • Cherish Simpkins
  • A’myiah Williams
  • Madison Wise

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 