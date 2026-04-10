Sunny And Warm, Temps In The 80s Through The Weekend

The North Escambia area is looking at a stretch of classic spring weather as we head into the weekend. Abundant sunshine will dominate the skies through Sunday, with temperatures steadily climbing from the low 80s into the mid-80s. This dry, bright pattern holds firm well into next week with highs peaking near 85 degrees by Thursday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.