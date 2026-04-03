Sheriff’s Office Launches Internal Review After Deputy’s Conduct During “Auditor” Incident

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) has launched an internal investigation after a deputy’s conduct during a recent encounter failed to meet agency expectations.

The incident involved an individual participating in a nationwide trend where “auditors” record video in public spaces to “test whether first amendment rights are respected.” While the ECSO noted that the individual in this case “appears to have desired a controversial interaction,” the agency emphasized that its staff is held to a stricter code of conduct.

The incident occurred last Friday afternoon on McLean Avenue near the Islamic Center of Northwest Florida.

In the bodycam video, the deputy and the unnamed man got involved in a profanity-laced verbal argument that last at least eight minutes while the man recorded on his phone. At one point, he circles the deputy. The entire bodycam video is available on the NorthEscambia.com Facebook page.

“The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a recent interaction involving one of our deputies that did not meet the standards we expect or the standards our community deserves,” the agency stated in a press release. “We expect a higher level of professionalism from our employees at all times.”

The ECSO confirmed that the deputy’s actions did not align with their core values of courtesy, integrity, and professionalism. As a result, the female deputy, who has not been named, has been “placed on an administrative assignment” while an “internal review is currently underway.”

ECSO officials stressed their commitment to accountability, stating that “appropriate action will be taken based on the findings” of the investigation.

There were no arrests.