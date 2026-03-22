Woman Killed, Two Adults And Two Kids Injured In Saturday Evening Side-By-Side Crash Near Jay

An Alabama woman was killed and several people, including children, were injured in a UTV crash on Saturday evening near Jay.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 45-year-old Jay woman was driving a side-by-side east on Lakefield Road just before 7 p.m. when the vehicle drifted onto the southern shoulder and she overcorrected. The side-by-side overturned onto its roof, ejecting a 23-year-old Brewton woman. She was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The driver suffered minor injuries, as did three other passengers — a 67-year-old woman, a 2-year-old female, and a 1-year-old male, all from Brewton.

FHP said its Traffic Homicide unit “is conducting a comprehensive investigation on this incident.”