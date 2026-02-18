John R. Deyton

February 18, 2026

John R. Deyton, 82, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away Wednesday, February 11, 2026, He was born in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, on May 15, 1943, to Eugene and Maudleen Deyton. He was married to Priscilla Brown Deyton for 53 years. John had a career in Water/Wastewater Treatment for the City of Pensacola and Emerald Coast Utilities Authority. He was a United States Navy Veteran. John enjoyed youth sports, as a coach and game official.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Maudleen Deyton; wife, Priscilla Brown Deyton and brother, Max Deyton.

John is survived by his son, Christopher Deyton, of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Holly Hicks, of Pensacola, Florida; sister, Pat Hammett, of Mooresboro, North Carolina; sister, Dianne Crow, of Forest City, North Carolina; brother, Keith Deyton, of Mooresboro, North Carolina; brother, Bill Deyton, of Pensacola, Florida; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

A Remembrance Service will be held Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM at Faith Chapel Funeral Home South. Visitation will be one hour prior at 4:00 PM. Interment in Barrancas National Cemetery, NAS Pensacola, Florida, will be at a later date.

