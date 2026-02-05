Jay Man Charged With 15 Counts Of Animal Cruelty; 53 Animals Seized (((((((( UNBLUR )))))

A Jay man has been charged with animal cruelty after dozens of animals were seized from his farm, at least one of which was euthanized.

Charles Robert Higbee, age 54 of Bell Creek Road, was charged with 10 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty and five additional misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) and Santa Rosa County Animal Control investigated severe neglect on a farm owned by Higbee.

OALE said investigators discovered emaciated cattle and goats without food or water, poultry starving in filthy pens, and a longhorn cow trapped in a hole. The longhorn was later euthanized due to extreme suffering.

In total, 53 animals were seized:

12 cattle

31 poultry

6 goats

1 sheep

3 equine

Five poultry carcasses were also located.

Veterinary exams confirmed severe malnutrition and dehydration, investigators said.

Higbee was released from the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $55,000 bond.