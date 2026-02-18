Gerald Keith Davis

Gerald Keith Davis, 61, passed away on February 21, 2026. Born December 20, 1964, Keith’s life began and ended in Florida; the state he proudly called home. Over the years, he left a meaningful impression on those who knew him through his steady presence and the life he lived.

Keith found joy in spending time with family and friends, especially while fishing, hosting fish fries, tinkering in the yard, or teaching his grandchildren how to fix things. He was a devoted father who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Bowen (Keiven) and Gerald Keith Davis, Jr. (Alison); five grandchildren; Isaac Braden, Lailynn Braden, Layne Bowen, Elias Bowen and Amaya Davis; his brother, Willie Lee Davis, Jr. (Billy); and his sisters, Jacqueline (Jackie) Thomas and Susan Macks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Lee Davis Sr. and Geraldine Davis, and his sister Marilyn Rice.

A Memorial Service will be held on February 21, 2026 at 2:30 PM, Beulah Chapel Assembly of God 2311 Hwy 4A Century, Florida. May Keith’s memory bring comfort to all who loved him.