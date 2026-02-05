Century Residents Lash Out At Town Council Over Garbage Hikes And Service Issues

Numerous residents expressed displeasure about the Town of Century’s new solid waste program and other utilities at a town council meeting this week.

The town’s new solid waste provider will collect two cans per week — one for garbage and one for yard waste — at a rate that is $10.47 more than charged by Republic Services, the previous provider.

“I heard I got to pay another extra $10; I don’t have no garbage,” Sim Brown of Hadley Street said. “I live by myself; I could use a five-gallon bucket to put my stuff in. I ain’t got nothing to throw away but egg shells and coffee grounds. I don’t have no garbage, but I still got to pay that money every month.”

Another resident, Albert Johnson, told the council that he’s 80 years old and can’t get out to pick up yard debris. “Y’all can come get both of them for my part,” he said of his waste cans. “I don’t need them.”

“It’s really pissing me off,” Tangla Ivory of East Pond Street said, “because it’s like how you make me pay for something I am not going to use?”

There were several complaints about new Waste Pro cans being smaller, but Town Clerk Carrie Moore said the cans are in fact the same 90-gallon capacity as used by Republic Services.

Other residents complained about wildly fluctuating water bills and billing periods, and bills that don’t arrive in the mail until right at the due date. Another resident complained about sand in the water system causing problems with dishwashers and plumbing fixtures.

There were additional complaints from residents that feel they are spoken down to, even chastised, by town employees when they call for assistance with utility and billing issues.

“You guys are taking my money and making money with my money,” another resident said, complaining that he made a $180 utility deposit in 2018 and it was refunded by check when he disconnected services recently. He said he wanted cash, like he paid, not a check, and he wanted interest for the time the town held his money.

The council took no official actions after hearing the citizen complaints.

