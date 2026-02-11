A Week Of Championship Basketball As Sunbelt Tournament Returns To Pensacola

Basketball fever returns to Pensacola as the 2026 Visit Pensacola Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, presented by Air Force Reserve, tip off Tuesday, March 3, at the Pensacola Bay Center. For one high-energy week, the city will host nonstop college basketball as the Sun Belt’s best teams compete for conference titles and NCAA Tournament berths.

All 14 Sun Belt Conference schools will compete in a single-elimination tournament running March 3 through March 9, with both the men’s and women’s championships held at the Pensacola Bay Center. Each game brings high stakes, as teams battle for an automatic berth to the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.

“The Sun Belt Conference’s student-athletes, coaches, and fans always look forward to starting the road to March Madness in Pensacola,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “We are excited to once again showcase our competitive spirit and growing national profile of Sun Belt basketball in a community that continues to welcome us with open arms.”

Sun Belt Conference teams include App State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison, Louisiana, ULM, Marshall, Old Dominion, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Texas State, and Troy.

By the end of play on Monday, March 9, one men’s team and one women’s team will emerge as conference champions, earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament and the opportunity to compete on college basketball’s biggest stage.

“Championship week brings an incredible level of excitement and energy to Pensacola,” said Darien Schaefer, president and CEO of Visit Pensacola. “We are proud to host the Sun Belt Conference once again and invite fans to experience great basketball alongside our beaches, downtown attractions, and outstanding local restaurants.”

Beyond the games, fans can take part in several free, family-friendly events throughout the week:

Sun Belt Fan Fest: Join us outside the Bay Center on Saturday, March 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a free family-friendly celebration featuring a DJ, spirit teams, bands, games, and food and drinks. Early arrivals can even snap photos with the Championship Trophy inside the Bay Center Arena.

2026 Sun Belt Dribble Drive: On Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m., kids ages 3-12 can participate in this free event at the Bay Center. Children are encouraged to dribble around the venue and receive a free t-shirt, basketball, and two tickets to the Women’s quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Registration is required as spots are limited to 650 participants!

The full schedule of Sun Belt Basketball Championship games, entertainment and events can be found at visitpensacola.com/sunbelt.

All Games, One Ticket, Plus a Free Tournament Cooler

Now through February 15, fans can purchase an All-Session Ticket Book for the 2026 Sun Belt Basketball Championships and receive one free official tournament cooler with each ticket book purchased. The offer includes access to every men’s and women’s game. Instructions for picking up your cooler voucher will be provided with purchase so you can redeem it at the merchandise stand during the tournament, March 3–9. More info: https://www.visitpensacola.com/sunbelt/sun-belt-january-cooler-promo/

Tickets are available online here at Ticketmaster. Group tickets start at $5 per person.