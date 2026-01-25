Update: Extreme Cold Warning; Roads And Bridges; School Is In Session Monday

Updated: Sunday, 9:00 p.m.

EXTREME COLD

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect from midnight Sunday until noon Monday for dangerous wind chills (“feels like”) into the single digits. An Extreme Cold Watch is in effect for Monday night.

Highs will struggle to reach 40 on Monday, with overnight lows below freezing every night this week.

For the detailed forecast, click here.

ROADS AND BRIDGES

Out of an abundance of caution, the Escambia County (FL) Road Department will sand roads and bridges from Molino Road north to the Alabama state line**.**

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile, black ice is not expected.

“We are anticipating the dry northwesterly winds in the wake of the front to really aid in drying out the roads this evening. We do not expect black ice later tonight – the roads will be dry by then,” the forecaster wrote.

SCHOOLS

Escambia, FL: Escambia County (FL) Public Schools have not announced any closures or changes for Monday. Escambia Christian School in Pensacola will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Santa Rosa, FL: Santa Rosa County District Schools have confirmed that school will be in session on Monday.

Escambia, AL: The Escambia County (AL) School District has specifically announced that schools will be in session as scheduled on Monday with no plans to cancel or delay school. Students may wear school-appropriate winter coats or jackets to stay warm during arrival and dismissal. Escambia Academy will be closed on Monday. Coastal Alabama Community College campuses will have a delayed opening at 11 a.m.