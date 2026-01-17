Tate Baseball’s Nathan Connors Signs Pitching Scholarship With Coastal Alabama

On Friday afternoon, Tate High School senior baseball player Nathan Connors signed a baseball scholarship to pitch for Coach Matt Collins at Coastal Alabama Community College (North Campus) in Brewton.

Connors is a three-year varsity letterman at Tate and is regarded as one of the top pitchers in the area.

For more photos, click here.

Connors plays summer travel baseball with Next Level Baseball (NLB), and was a member of the 2D Team Florida squad that won the 2D Southeastern Cup, a tournament featuring teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

At 17 years old, he stands 6’1” and weighs 165 pounds.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.