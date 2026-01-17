Tate Baseball’s Nathan Connors Signs Pitching Scholarship With Coastal Alabama

January 17, 2026

On Friday afternoon, Tate High School senior baseball player Nathan Connors signed a baseball scholarship to pitch for Coach Matt Collins at Coastal Alabama Community College (North Campus) in Brewton.

Connors is a three-year varsity letterman at Tate and is regarded as one of the top pitchers in the area.

For more photos, click here.

Connors plays summer travel baseball with Next Level Baseball (NLB), and was a member of the 2D Team Florida squad that won the 2D Southeastern Cup, a tournament featuring teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

At 17 years old, he stands 6’1” and weighs 165 pounds.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 