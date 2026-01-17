Tate Baseball’s Nathan Connors Signs Pitching Scholarship With Coastal Alabama
January 17, 2026
On Friday afternoon, Tate High School senior baseball player Nathan Connors signed a baseball scholarship to pitch for Coach Matt Collins at Coastal Alabama Community College (North Campus) in Brewton.
Connors is a three-year varsity letterman at Tate and is regarded as one of the top pitchers in the area.
Connors plays summer travel baseball with Next Level Baseball (NLB), and was a member of the 2D Team Florida squad that won the 2D Southeastern Cup, a tournament featuring teams from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.
At 17 years old, he stands 6’1” and weighs 165 pounds.
Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments