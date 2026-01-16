Molino Man, Out On Bond In Florida Meth Trafficking Case, Arrested On Atmore Drug Charges

A Molino man awaiting trial for trafficking methamphetamine in Escambia County, Florida, has been arrested on methamphetamine and drug-related charges in Atmore.

Atmore Police pulled over Mark Wayne McDonald, 56, on Highway 21 for an expired license plate after he was observed with no headlights at 1:25 a.m.

The officer checked the status of McDonald’s driver’s license and discovered he had a misdemeanor warrant for marijuana possession with the Loxley Police Department. The officer also noted suspicious behavior and requested consent to search the vehicle.

During the search, the APD officer reported the discovery of a small amount of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and items used to ingest narcotics. McDonald was transported to the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On November 26, 2025, McDonald was charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Mobile Highway in Escambia County, Florida. McDonald, a passenger in the vehicle, was actively clutching bags of food from Whataburger as he spoke with deputies. A subsequent K-9 free air sniff of the vehicle resulted in a positive alert for narcotics.

Read more: Burger, Fries And Meth: Molino Man Charged With Drug Trafficking

A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 32 grams (field weight) of crystal rocks, which field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The illegal substance was located inside a Whataburger bag containing a burger and fries that had been in his lap, according to an arrest report. Deputies also located a small amount of fentanyl, burnt tin foil, and various pieces of drug paraphernalia throughout the vehicle.