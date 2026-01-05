Marcus Craig Vaughn

Marcus Craig Vaughn, age 71, passed away on January 3, 2026, at his residence in Atmore, AL, with his wife by his side. Marcus was born on June 30, 1954, in Pensacola, FL. Marcus was raised in Bratt, FL, and graduated from Ernest Ward High School. Marcus served as Fire Medic Captain with the Fire Medic Division in Montgomery, AL, retiring after twenty years of service.

Marcus enjoyed his career with his fellow brothers and sisters, especially sharing his career experiences with everyone. He also loved fishing, gardening, and traveling to the Great Smoky Mountains. Marcus cherished his time with his wife at home, listening to music and playing with his three dogs.

Marcus is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Flora Godwin Vaughn, and his twin brother, Michael Keith Vaughn.

Marcus is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years, Teena Lynn Courtney Vaughn; his brother, Greg (Cyndi) Vaughn of Bratt, FL; special niece, Kimberly Vaughn (Frank) Murphy; his niece, Bailey Desai; his nephew, Jamey Vaughn; his great nieces, Hannah Godwin, Shelby Godwin, and Maegan Godwin; his cousins, Jackie Downer (Roy) Ward, Jordana Ward, and Jocelyn Ward Drew; his special friends, Paul Harper, Dean Smith, Scott Everette, and Frank Lewis, and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Joe Stevens, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Bratt-Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Ronald Peebles, AJ Beechy, Louis English, Scott Everette, Jerry Gehman, and Paul Harper.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dean Smith, Dale Rutherford, Frank Lewis, Randy Johnson, Fellow Firefighters, Fire Medics, and the Montgomery Fire Department.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Thanks to Lydia Bonner and Laura Tate for the special care they provided before he transitioned to hospice care. Special thanks to Southern Care Hospice for the special care they provided, especially the Case Manager/Nurse, Ronda, Nurse Kaylee, Social Worker Tracy, and Chaplain Joe.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.