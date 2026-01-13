Longtime North Escambia Building Inspector James ‘Jimbo’ Horan Passes Away

A beloved building inspector who devoted most of his career to serving citizens in North Escambia has passed away.

James “Jimbo” Edward Horan, Sr., of Molino was 64.

Horan retired in November 2023 after a combined 17 years as an inspector in the Escambia County Building Services Department. He was originally hired in May 2005 and re-hired in January 2016, performing structural inspections on residential and commercial projects in Escambia County.

“James has firmly established himself as the technical expert for inspections on the northern end of Escambia County, invaluable to contractors and fellow employees in resolving difficult construction obstacles**,” a** November 2023 Escambia County Board of County Commissioners proclamation stated as Horan was honored upon his retirement.

He was also a baseball coach, home builder, cabinet maker, farmer and mechanic. His hobbies included racing and fishing.

Horan is survived by his wife Lisa, five siblings, two children, three step-children, and numerous other family members.

