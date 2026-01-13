James ‘Jimbo’ E. Horan Sr.,

James “Jimbo” E. Horan Sr., age 64 of Molino, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

He was born March 9, 1961, in Pensacola, FL the son of the late Thomas Edward Horan and Doris Marie Horan.

Jimbo worked for Escambia County as a building inspector in the North end of the county from May 2005 until his retirement in November 2023. Prior to that he was a baseball coach, home builder, cabinet maker, farmer and mechanic essentially there was no job too big for him to handle. His hobbies included racing and fishing.

He is survived by his wife Lisa, five siblings, Randy Horan, Cindy Wright (Morris), Kathy Brien (Glenn), Dorothy Horan and Gary Horan; two children, James Horan Jr. (TK) and Casey Walker (Gary); three step-children Janice DeLuca (Blake), Theresa Murray (Ben) and Michael Emmons; nine grandchildren Ambree, Landen, Branden, Hayley, Sabrina, Blake, Elise, Devlyn and Justin; and two great grandchildren Colt and Gracelyn.

Friends and family may visit Thursday, January 15th from 5pm to 7pm at Faith Chapel North, 1000 S Highway 29, Cantonment, FL. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 16th at 12pm at Faith Chapel North with Rev. Rusty Knowles officiating. Burial will follow at Morgan Cemetery located on Highway 29 in Molino, FL.

Pallbearers are Tommy Aaron, Jeff Aaron, Dickie Davis, Blake DeLuca, Jerry Godwin, Gary Horan, Gary Walker, Landen Walker. Honorary pallbearers are Tim Davis, Randy Horan, Branden Walker, and Louis Tharp.