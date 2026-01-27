Escambia County Seeks $15 Million In Funding For Emergency Communications Modernization

Escambia County commissioners have voted to advance an application seeking $15 million in Triumph Gulf Coast funding to modernize the county’s emergency communications system, a step aimed at strengthening day-to-day emergency response and improving reliability during hurricanes and other large-scale incidents.

Commissioner Ashlee Hofberger led the effort to move the application forward. The proposed project supports the county’s goal of ensuring clear, uninterrupted communication between dispatchers and first responders from the moment a 911 call is placed through response in the field.

“When residents reach out for help, they deserve the confidence that emergency responders can stay connected every step of the way,” Hofberger said. “This investment is about supporting our first responders and proactively addressing a known challenge before it impacts public safety.”

Escambia County’s current public safety radio system is aging and increasingly strained. In some areas, responders must manually change radio channels as they move across the county to maintain contact with dispatch. Coverage gaps also exist in certain buildings and high-traffic locations, including schools and emergency shelters. As equipment nears the end of its supported lifespan, maintenance demands increase and the risk of service disruptions grows, particularly during severe weather or major emergencies.

The proposed modernization would replace the countywide radio system and strengthen the infrastructure connecting dispatch centers, radio towers, and first responders throughout Escambia County. The system also supports mutual-aid responses with the City of Pensacola and Santa Rosa County, making its reliability an important regional public safety priority.

This initiative complements other county investments already underway, including the rollout of Next Generation 911 technology. Together, these efforts reflect a broader commitment to modernizing emergency communications from the initial call for help through on-scene response.

“I’m proud of the progress we’re making and grateful for the collaboration that makes it possible,” Hofberger said. “This is about practical solutions, supporting those who serve our community, and making sure Escambia County is ready when it matters most.”

Pictured: 911 calls are answered by Escambia County Emergency Communication. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.