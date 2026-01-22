Escambia County Deploys Next Generation 911 Services

Escambia County has launched Next Generation 911 Core Services, marking a major advancement in how emergency calls are routed, managed, and delivered to first responders throughout the county.

The new call-routing system sets a new standard for public safety communications. It immediately delivers enhanced capabilities, including Location-Based Routing, which intelligently directs 9-1-1 calls to the nearest public safety answering point based on the caller’s precise location.

Next Generation 911 provides emergency dispatchers and first responders with access to significantly more data, which improves situational awareness and decision-making during emergencies. Enhanced features include real-time caller location information and intelligent call routing designed to reduce call transfers and speed emergency response.

Motorola’s Location-Based Routing has been shown to reduce 911 call transfers by up to 50%, minimizing delays caused by misrouted calls. This capability is especially critical during large-scale incidents and natural disasters, when emergency call volume may rapidly increase. If a public safety answering point becomes overwhelmed or inoperable, enhanced call routing allows calls to be quickly rerouted, ensuring uninterrupted access to emergency services.

“Motorola’s call routing technology gives us new ways to better protect the people we serve,” Interim Emergency Communications Chief Mark Carter said. “For example, geofencing allows us to manage large annual events like the Pensacola Beach Blue Angels Air Show more efficiently by deploying alternate call routing during peak times. This ensures emergency calls from thousands of visitors are handled quickly and effectively.”

Escambia County is one of several communities utilizing Next Generation 911 call-routing service, which serves many other counties in Florida. According to Carter, the transition to the new system was the smoothest technology deployment he has experienced in his many years of service with Escambia County.

Pictured: 911 calls are answered by Escambia County Emergency Communications. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.