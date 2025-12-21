Tate Aggies Win Niceville Christmas Tournament

The Tate Aggies won the Niceville Christmas Tournament.

The Aggies beat Cumberland County 83-72, d Charles Henderson 67-62, an claimed the tournament title with an 86-56 championship win over Niceville.

Marcus Cooper was named Tate’s MVP of the game, and Kade Calderon was named MVP of the Niceville Christmas Tournament.

After the Christmas break, the Tate Aggies will be back in action January 6 at the Washington Wildcats.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.