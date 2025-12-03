Sunny And Cool Wednesday; Rain Moves In Thursday Through Saturday

December 3, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers. High near 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3am. Low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Showers. Low around 48. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

