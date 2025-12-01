Randal Jackson Peebles

December 1, 2025

Mr. Randal Jackson Peebles, 62 years old, passed away peacefully on November 29th at Santa Rosa Medical Center in Milton, Florida, with his wife of 43 years by his side. He was born on March 11, 1963, in Atmore, Alabama, to Wilborn and Dorothy Peebles. Randal will be remembered for his kindness and the love he shared with his family and friends throughout his life.

Randal was a true outdoorsman who cherished every moment spent hunting and fishing with his brothers and friends. His passion for nature was only matched by his love for family, which came first in his heart. He always went the extra mile to lend a hand to anyone in need, showcasing his skills as a jack of all trades. Working at Escambia Lawn and Rental, Randal dedicated himself to his job with the same spirit he brought to his loved ones. Throughout his life, he faced several health challenges but never wavered in his determination, fighting bravely for his family and showing them what it means to be strong.

Randal is preceded in death by his father Wilborn Peebles, his mother Dorothy Peebles, paternal grandparents Mary Godwin Peebles and James McGilbert Gibb Peebles; his maternal grandparents, Jess Coy and Mae Gunn; his brother Ricky Peebles; nephew Jarrod Peebles and numerous special relatives.

He’s is survived by his wife of 43 years Cindy Melissa Peebles; son Coy Peebles (Emma); daughters Ivy Peebles, Cindy Peebles, April Amos (Brandon) Kelsey Peebles, Audrey Peebles. Randal had six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, December 7,2025 at 2:00PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC with Reverend Josh Long officiating.

Burial will follow at Godwin Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 7:00PM at Petty Funeral Homes, LLC.

Pallbearers will be John Cotton, Rodney Melvin, Jason Peebles, Justin Peebles, Brandon Amos & Austin Snyder.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Dean, Danny Flowers, Brad Adams, and Fred Weaver.

