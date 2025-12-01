Escambia County Grants Final Approval For New Molino Subdivision On Highway 97

On November 19, the Escambia County Development Review Committee gave final approval to Bluewater Creek Estates, a new residential subdivision in Molino.

The gated community will have 33-lot single family residential community located on 185 acres in the 1400 block of Highway 97 just north of Sunshine Hill Road. Lots for single family homes range in size from 4-12 acres.

The development will be served by Molino Utilities for potable water and private septic systems for wastewater because sewer is not available.