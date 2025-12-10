Commission To Consider Land Use Changes For Two Molino Retail Properties

The Escambia County Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday concerning the adoption of an ordinance amending the future land use categories for two parcels on Highway 29 near Molino Road, including a property where work began months ago to remodel a small shopping center.

The first parcel is 3.75 acres located at 6505 North Highway 29, at the corner of Highway 29 and Molino Road. The parcel, which fronts both Highway 29 and Molino Road, includes a 10,346 square foot shopping center that is being remodeled. According to Escambia County, the work was started by a previous owner without a land use change. The property sold in June to 29 & Molino Rd Development, LLC. There is also a 55-year-old mobile home located behind the shopping center, according to county property records.

Molino Pharmacy is currently located on the south end of the shopping center, which has been home to numerous businesses over the years, including thrift stores and a grocery store since it was constructed in 1970.

Escambia County Code Enforcement issued a cease and desist order for land clearing on the property on September 9, 2025, according to county records, and a land and tree management permit was issued September 11. The after-the-fact permit did not authorize additional clearing until a development order was obtained.

The second parcel, located to the north of the first and separated by Dollar General, is 3.321 acres and contains the Molino Food Mart and a tire store.

The ordinance under consideration will, if approved, change the Future Land Use category of both parcels from Rural Community (RC) to Mixed-Use Urban (MU-U), which allows residential, retail, professional office, light industrial, recreational facilities, and limited agriculture. Surrounding properties are classified as Rural Community (RC), which allows agriculture, silviculture, residential, recreational facilities, public and civic, and compact traditional neighborhood supportive commercial.

The public hearing is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday during a regular Escambia County Commission meeting.

NorthEscambia.com photos and graphic, click to enlarge.