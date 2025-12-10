Tate Moves To 5A, Northview Remains In Rural In New FHSAA Classifications

December 10, 2025

The Florida High School Athletic Association has released its new tentative classifications for 2026-28, and it sees several area teams moving down a class.

The Tate Aggies moved down from 6A to 5A, as did Pace and Navarre. Pine Forest went down to 3A, while Gulf Breeze and Milton were reclassified into 4A.

The changes are because FHSAA voted in November to drop Class 7A.

Northview, Jay, and Central remained in the Rural Classification.

Schools have until December 15 to appeal the changes, and teams cannot begin their scheduling until the final classifications are released on December 17. The remaining flass sport classifications will be released in the spring.

Here are local classes and districts are aligned:

Class 5A, District 1

  • Tate
  • Crestview
  • Navarre
  • Niceville, Pace

Class 4A, District 1

  • Escambia
  • Gulf Breeze
  • Milton
  • Washington
  • Choctawhatchee (Fort Walton beach)
  • Fort Walton Beach

Class 3, District 1

  • West Florida
  • Pensacola
  • Pine Forest
  • South Walton
  • Bay

Rural

The Rural class does not have regions or districts. Area teams in the Rural Class are Northview, Jay,  and Central.

Pictured: The Tate Aggies hosted the Pace Patriots on October 10, 2025. Both teams moved down from 6A to 5A in new tentative classifications released by the FHSAA. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

