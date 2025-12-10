Century Approves $2,000 Donation To Local Historical Society

At their last meeting ,the Century Town Council recently voted to donate $2,000 to the Alger-Sullivan Historical Society (ASHS).

Named after the lumber mill that established a company town around 1901, ASHS maintains a museum, a historic park with other buildings and the Old 100 steam locomotive, and organizes the annual Sawmill Day bringing locals and visitors to town each May. The group also provides museum tours and educational outreach events.

ASHS member Russell Brown said the group is facing rising costs for maintain facilities, including repairs, utilities, and a failed HVAC system.

From their annual donation budget, the town previously donated $1,000 per year to the historical society for utilities. Brown said the organization’s utility bills are not about $2,400 per year.

The Alger-Sullivan Historical Society will provide utility bill documentation to the town on a reimbursement basis up to $2,000 per year.

The Alger-Sullivan Leach House Museum on Fourth Street is open on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Pictured: Russell Brown of the Alger-Sullivan Historical Society shows a ledger book from their Leach House Museum collection. THe leger book documents early housing records from just after the turn of the 20th century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.