International Paper Awards $65,000 In Community Grants

International Paper’s Pensacola Mill recently awarded $65,000 in International Paper Foundation grants to nine local organizations for education, hunger, health and wellness, disaster relief, and environmental initiatives.

The largest grant of $15,000 was awarded to Sacred Heart Foundation to create a multi-sensory room at the Studer Family Children’s Hospital at Ascension Sacred Heart. This space will provide therapeutic support for children with sensory processing challenges, neurological conditions, and anxiety, helping families across Northwest Florida.

Another major grant supports Jim Allen Elementary School’s Stoked about Science and Social Studies project, equipping classrooms with resources that inspire curiosity and strengthen STEM education for local students.

“We are proud to partner with organizations that share our vision for a stronger, healthier community,” said Whitney Fike, Regional Communications Manager at International Paper. “These grants allow us to amplify the impact of projects that matter most, whether it is creating a sensory-friendly space for children in need or providing innovative learning tools for local students. These initiatives represent the heart of what community investment should be: meaningful, lasting change.”

Grants were awarded to:

Autism Pensacola – Families Navigating Autism

Council on Aging of West Florida – Powering Our Future

Covenant Care Foundation – Nonie’s Place

Health and Hope Clinic – Access to Care

Jim Allen Elementary – Stoked about Science and Social Studies

Manna Food Bank – Healthy Kids Initiative

Pensacola MESS Hall – Mess Hall Updates

Sacred Heart Foundation – Sacred Space Sensory Room

YMCA of Northwest Florida – Literacy Launch Kits

Grants were determined after a thorough review by local team members and the International Paper Foundation’s grants committee, with final approval by the foundation’s board of trustees.