New Disc Golf Course Now Open At Ascend Community Park

December 10, 2025

Local residents looking for a fun outdoor activity now have a new option. Ascend Community Park has officially opened a new 9-hole disc golf course that circles the wooded area around the children’s playground.

The course was installed by Ascend employee volunteers and designed with guidance from Ryan Vann of Flight Factory Discs.

Funding came from the Ascend Cares Foundation — a charitable foundation supported by donations from Ascend Performance Materials employees and the company itself. From planning to installation, a team of Ascend volunteers rolled up their sleeves to bring the course to life, installing baskets, tee pads and signage throughout the wooded layout.

For more photos, click here.

“I’m extremely proud of the work our team did to get input on the course design, order the materials, and help with installation,” said Sam Brown, a reliability engineer at Ascend who led the disc golf project. “”We had a great team of people working together on this project. The course is open to everyone, and disc golf is something anyone can do and enjoy. We are excited to have the course completed and share it with our community.”

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP, Sports, TOP sports 

 