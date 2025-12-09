County Considers Expansion Of Highway 4A Safety Improvement Project To $2.36 Million

December 9, 2025

This week, the Escambia County Commission will consider expanding a Highway 4A safety improvement project.

In August, the commission approved a $1.8 million roadway safety improvements project for Highway 4A from Byrneville to near Century. The approved project limits are from Highway 4, at the traffic light near the Byrneville Community Center, and continuing for 3.5 miles, about a half-mile past Broomes Road..

On Thursday, the commission will vote on a change order for $554,890.20 to extend the current project from 3.5 to 4.8 miles of roadway safety improvements. The new project limits, if approved, on Highway 4A will be from Highway 4 at the light in Byrneville to State Line Road, and include pavement reconstruction at the State Line Road intersection. The new project total will be $2,362,863.20.

The planned roadway improvements include widening and overlaying the existing lanes. The project also includes the relocation of mailboxes, and the reinstallation of traffic signs to county specifications. The guardrails within the project limit will be upgraded to current Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) standards.

The project also includes minor drainage modifications to accommodate road widening.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 