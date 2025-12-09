Flomaton Council Reappoints Key Staff, Holds Off On New Police Chief After Derek Lowry Resignation

Flomaton’s police chief has resigned, and the appointment of a replacement has been delayed for at least a week.

Dereck Lowry resigned as police chief last Friday, Mayor Arthur Odom announced to the town council Monday night. He had served as chief since May 2024.

The council approved Odom’s recommendations to reappointed several municipal positions, including Town Clerk Kaci Boutwell, Superintendent of Public Works Shaun Moye, and Town Attorney Chuck Johns.

But the council on Monday night stopped short of promoting Flomaton Police Department Captain Justin Hetrick as police chief at the mayor’s recommendation. The council instead appointed Hetrick as interim chief and set a 5:30 p.m. special meeting on December 15 to interview him.

When Odom was sworn in as Flomaton mayor in early November, he deferred the municipal appointments until a November 10 meeting, and they were again deferred to December 8.

