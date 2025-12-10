Escambia County, Alabama, Voters Approve Health Care Tax

December 10, 2025

Escambia County, Alabama, voters on Tuesday approved a property tax earmarked for hospital funding and health care.

Tuesday’s referendum passed with 1,647 (54%) in favor and 1,396 (46%) against.

The 4-mill tax is expected to generate and estimated $1.8 million for health care facilities, according to the Escambia County Healthcare Authority. The authority’s services include D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton, Atmore Community Hospital, D.W. McMillan EMS, Atmore Community Home Care, Atmore Med Plus, ACH Family Physicians, ACH Primary Care, Atmore Therapy Services, D.W. McMillan Home Medical Equipment, D.W. McMillan Home Health and the Flomaton Medical Center

Preliminary unofficial results by precinct, were as follows:

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 