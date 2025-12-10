Escambia County, Alabama, Voters Approve Health Care Tax

Escambia County, Alabama, voters on Tuesday approved a property tax earmarked for hospital funding and health care.

Tuesday’s referendum passed with 1,647 (54%) in favor and 1,396 (46%) against.

The 4-mill tax is expected to generate and estimated $1.8 million for health care facilities, according to the Escambia County Healthcare Authority. The authority’s services include D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton, Atmore Community Hospital, D.W. McMillan EMS, Atmore Community Home Care, Atmore Med Plus, ACH Family Physicians, ACH Primary Care, Atmore Therapy Services, D.W. McMillan Home Medical Equipment, D.W. McMillan Home Health and the Flomaton Medical Center

Preliminary unofficial results by precinct, were as follows:

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.