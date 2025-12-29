One Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Davisville

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in Davisville.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. on Highway 97 at Nokomis Road, at the Marathon gas station.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado and a Kia Sorento. An adult male passenger in the Kia was extricated by firefighters and flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured. A dog that was secured in a carrier in the bed of the pickup truck was not injured.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department, Newman’s Ambulance, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.