One Airlifted After Two-Vehicle Crash On Highway 97 In Davisville

December 29, 2025

One person was airlifted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 97 in Davisville.

The crash occurred about 1:40 p.m. on Highway 97 at Nokomis Road, at the Marathon gas station.

The crash involved a Chevrolet Silverado and a Kia Sorento. An adult male passenger in the Kia was extricated by firefighters and flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The drivers of the vehicles were not injured. A dog that was secured in a carrier in the bed of the pickup truck was not injured.

For additional photos, click here.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Walnut Hill and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department, Newman’s Ambulance, and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 