Keiser Wins NAIA Soccer National Championship At Ashton Brosnaham Park

The NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship was held over the past week in North Escambia.

Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Complex off 10 Mile Road hosted the tournament, except for last minute move of some matches to Gulf Shores due to weather,

The Keiser University Seahawks (West Palm Beach, FL) claimed their third championship title with a penalty kick, ending over 110 minutes of play with a combined 37 shots throughout the game. The Seahawks defeated Cumberlands (Kentucky) for the championship and the league’s Red Banner.

Keiser claimed its third red banner in program history with a 20-3-1 overall record. Cumberlands (Ky.) wrapped up their phenomenal season with an overall record of 17-5-3.

Last month, Ashton Brosnaham hosted the SEC Women’s Soccer Championship, which was won by Vanderbilt.