Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month
December 9, 2025
Byrneville Elementary School recently named its Students of the Month for November.
They are:
Kindergarten: Miracle Slade and Tucker Boutwell
1st Grade: AJ Sutton and Georgia Cofield
2nd Grade: Cali Cottrell and Shelby McKenna
3rd Grade: Arayah McCall and Paisley Miller
4th Grade: Jagger Scott and Estella Johnson
5th Grade: Emrey Fowler and William Maxwell
Art: Derri’ashia Grice
Music: Chaplin Grassia
PE: Jaden Cardwell
