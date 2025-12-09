Byrneville Elementary Names Students Of The Month

December 9, 2025

Byrneville Elementary School recently named its Students of the Month for November.

They are:

Kindergarten: Miracle Slade and Tucker Boutwell
1st Grade: AJ Sutton and Georgia Cofield
2nd Grade: Cali Cottrell and Shelby McKenna
3rd Grade: Arayah McCall and Paisley Miller
4th Grade: Jagger Scott and Estella Johnson
5th Grade: Emrey Fowler and William Maxwell
Art: Derri’ashia Grice
Music: Chaplin Grassia
PE: Jaden Cardwell

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

