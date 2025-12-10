Carlton R. Singleton

Carlton R. Singleton, age 92, of Pensacola, FL, passed away on December 3, 2025. Carlton was born on March 18, 1933, to Jonah Cleve Singleton and Mattie Jane Hix Singleton in Quincy, FL. Carlton was a proud veteran who served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was an Engineer with NAS Pensacola, retiring with over thirty years of service. He was a man of Faith and loved his family. Carlton is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Cleveland Singleton, Homer Singleton, and Curtis Singleton; his sisters, Esther Flemming and Ethel Maulden; and his son-in-law, Keenan Peaden.

Carlton is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia McLain Singleton of Pensacola, FL; his son, Darryl (Kimberly) Singleton of Pensacola, FL; his daughters, Debra Peaden of Milton, FL and Brenda Forehand of Milton, FL; his grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Forehand, Blake Forehand, Matthew Forehand and Sterling Peaden; his great grandchildren, David Forehand, Emma Forehand, and Carter Forehand, along with a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Darryl Singleton officiating. Interment will follow in McCullough Cemetery in McCullough, AL.

Active pallbearers will be Sterling Peaden, Blake Forehand, Anthony Magaha, Rufus Phillips, Mikey Dykes, and Nickolas Churill.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.