Sunny And Nice, Mid 60s Today; Back In The 30s Tonight

December 10, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 