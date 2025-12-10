Sunny And Nice, Mid 60s Today; Back In The 30s Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. North wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.