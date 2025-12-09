Century Neighborhood Watch Organized, Sets Future Meetings

An organizational meeting was held Monday night for a new Century Neighborhood Watch, under the guidance of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The group elected Evelyn Deterville as president, Emma Fletcher as vice president and Deborah William and secretary.

About a dozen attendees learned how to keep a watchful eye on their community, protect themselves, and properly report crime to the ECSO from David Craig, community relations coordinator, and Deputy Howard Enderson.

Future meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at the Soul Train Club at 150 East Pond Street. The next meeting will be held on January 12, and the public is invited to attend.

NorhtEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



