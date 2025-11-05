Warms Days, Cool Nights

November 5, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Areas of frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 