Warms Days, Cool Nights
November 5, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Monday Night: Areas of frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Comments