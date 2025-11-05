Warms Days, Cool Nights

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night: Areas of frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 57.