Warm, Low 80s Today; Turning Cold Early Next Week

November 8, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost before 2am, then widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the evening.

Veterans Day: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Areas of frost after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 