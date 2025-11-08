Warm, Low 80s Today; Turning Cold Early Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost before 2am, then widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the evening.

Veterans Day: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Areas of frost after 11pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.