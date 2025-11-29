Want To Run For Office? Candidate Workshop Set For Tuesday

November 29, 2025

On Tuesday, the Escambia County Supervisor of Election’s Office will hold a candidate workshop to prepare candidates for qualifying for office in the 2026 election cycle.

The workshop is aimed at those seeking to run for public office or any member of the public interested in learning about the process. It is designed to educate those interested about the appropriate procedures and documents required to run for office in Escambia County.

Those who attend will be introduced to each step of the process including pre-filing, collecting petitions, qualifying and reporting. The workshop will take place on December 2, at 11:30 a.m. at 221 Palafox Place, Pensacola, on the first floor

Participants can register by emailing qualify@escambiavotes.gov or by calling (850) 595-3900.

