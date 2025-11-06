Undefeated UWF Football Ranked No. 1 In NCAA Regional Rankings

November 6, 2025

UWF is the No. 1 team in Super Region Two in the Monday’s release of the NCAA Division II regional rankings.

The 9-0 Argos sit atop the list of the top-10 teams in the region. Super Region Two consists of programs competing in the Gulf South Conference (GSC), Conference Carolinas (CC), South Atlantic Conference (SAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

The Argos, who are also ranked No. 3 in multiple national polls are coming off a 51-38 road win over No. 15 Delta State, setting up a GSC Title shot on Saturday, Nov. 15 when the team hosts Valdosta State at Pen Air Field for the final game of the regular season.

UWF has beaten three nationally ranked opponents this season including No. 14 Lenoir-Rhyne in the season opener, No. 8 West Alabama on the road in October and No. 15 Delta State this past Saturday.

NCAA postseason play will begin on Saturday, Nov. 22.

SUPER REGION TWO RANKINGS (As of Nov. 2)

  1. West Florida (9-0)
  2. Albany St. (8-0)
  3. Benedict (7-1)
  4. Newberry (7-1)
  5. Wingate (7-2)
  6. Kentucky St. (7-1)
  7. Delta St. (7-2)
  8. Carson-Newman (6-2)
  9. UNC Pembroke (8-2)
  10. Emory & Henry (6-3)

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 