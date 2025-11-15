Two Charged After Narcotics Search Warrants

November 15, 2025

Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants Thursday morning.

Devante Lyons Jamal Lyons, 33, and Olivia Grace Andersen, 27, were both arrested Thursday evening, each charged with:

  • trafficking methamphetamine
  • trafficking in fentanyl
  • cocaine trafficking
  • heroin trafficking
  • methaqualone derivatives
  • possession of synthetic cannabin
  • weapon possession by convicted felon

Anderson was also charged with criminal attempt to solicit/conspire. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Sheriff Chip Simons said the ECSO Narcotics Unit served the first search warrant at 194 Overlook Drive, near I-10 and North Palafox Street, while the second search warrant was excited at room at the Motel 6 on Highway 29.

Deputies seized multiple weapons, an assortment of drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, along with a drug lab.

Pictured: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons with weapons, drugs and other paraphernalia seized during the execution of two search warrants.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 