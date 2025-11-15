Two Charged After Narcotics Search Warrants

Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served two search warrants Thursday morning.

Devante Lyons Jamal Lyons, 33, and Olivia Grace Andersen, 27, were both arrested Thursday evening, each charged with:

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking in fentanyl

cocaine trafficking

heroin trafficking

methaqualone derivatives

possession of synthetic cannabin

weapon possession by convicted felon

Anderson was also charged with criminal attempt to solicit/conspire. Both remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Sheriff Chip Simons said the ECSO Narcotics Unit served the first search warrant at 194 Overlook Drive, near I-10 and North Palafox Street, while the second search warrant was excited at room at the Motel 6 on Highway 29.

Deputies seized multiple weapons, an assortment of drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, along with a drug lab.

Pictured: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons with weapons, drugs and other paraphernalia seized during the execution of two search warrants.