Tate Aggies Win Florida Invitational Tournament Semifinal Over Chiles

The Tate Aggies beat the Chiles Timberwolves 35-14 to win the 4A-7A Florida Invitational Tournament semifinal Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.

The No. 2 Aggies (10-3) will face the Dr. Joaquin Garcia High Bulldogs (10-3) from Lake Worth next Thursday, December 4 in the FIT championship at The Villages High School in Sumterville.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.