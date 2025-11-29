Tate Aggies Win Florida Invitational Tournament Semifinal Over Chiles
November 29, 2025
The Tate Aggies beat the Chiles Timberwolves 35-14 to win the 4A-7A Florida Invitational Tournament semifinal Friday night at Pete Gindl Stadium.
The No. 2 Aggies (10-3) will face the Dr. Joaquin Garcia High Bulldogs (10-3) from Lake Worth next Thursday, December 4 in the FIT championship at The Villages High School in Sumterville.
