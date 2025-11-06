School Breakfast And Lunch: Have Your Say In Choosing Menus For Next Semester

What would you like to see on the menu for breakfast and lunch for Escambia County Public Schools?

The Escambia County School District is asking for input into menus for next semester.

Surveys are available the links below, divided by grade level.

Pre-K: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M99W99W

Elementary School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9QRVPJ

Middle School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JZJ2TKM

High School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9NHPJW

Pictured: Teriyaki chicken with rice was on the menu earlier this week at Tate High School. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.