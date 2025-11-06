School Breakfast And Lunch: Have Your Say In Choosing Menus For Next Semester
November 6, 2025
What would you like to see on the menu for breakfast and lunch for Escambia County Public Schools?
The Escambia County School District is asking for input into menus for next semester.
Surveys are available the links below, divided by grade level.
Pre-K: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M99W99W
Elementary School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9QRVPJ
Middle School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JZJ2TKM
High School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/M9NHPJW
Pictured: Teriyaki chicken with rice was on the menu earlier this week at Tate High School. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments